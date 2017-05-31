Trump blasted by Fmr. Starbucks chief during company meeting

Former Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is criticizing President Trump. According to a video obtained by Business Insider, Schultz blasted Trump saying he caused chaos and impacted the economy.

“The world is screwed up. People are unsettled… There is a tremendous amount of pressure and anxiety in America… We have a president that is creating episodic chaos every single day, and that is no doubt affecting consumer behavior,” Schultz told employees at a company meeting last February.

Schultz said Starbucks is the solution to the problem because the stores provide a sense of family and community.

This isn’t the first time the coffee chain stirred up controversy. In November, Trump supporters banded together to launch a #TrumpCup twitter campaign against the coffee chain after a barista allegedly refused to write “Trump” on a cup after the customer said it was his name.

The vocal Trump critic also came under fire after pledging to hire 10,000 refugees in response to his executive order on refugees.

Schultz stepped down as Starbucks CEO in April.