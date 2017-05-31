Kathy Griffin losing sponsorships, gigs after gory Trump photo

Kathy Griffin faces more backlash Wednesday over her gory photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask. The following are the latest brands to cut ties with the comedian:
1. CNN
The news network announced Wednesday that it terminated its agreement with Griffin to appear on its New Year’s Eve program. The comedian normally hosts the event with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who has criticized her for the photo shoot.
For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017
2. Squatty Potty
After recently enlisting Griffin to promote their product in a new ad campaign, the family business based in Utah cut ties following the release of the controversial photo.
“We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance,” the company’s CEO Bobby Edwards said in a statement.
3. Route 66 Casino Hotel
The entertainment and lodging venue in Albuquerque, N.M. cancelled Griffin’s performance scheduled for July 22. It is allowing any guest that purchased a ticket to the show to receive a full refund, according to its Facebook page.
