Kathy Griffin losing sponsorships, gigs after gory Trump photo

By Media & Advertising FOXBusiness

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head, ... has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (AP)

Kathy Griffin faces more backlash Wednesday over her gory photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask. The following are the latest brands to cut ties with the comedian:

    CNN

    The news network announced Wednesday that it terminated its agreement with Griffin to appear on its New Year’s Eve program. The comedian normally hosts the event with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who has criticized her for the photo shoot.

    Squatty Potty

    After recently enlisting Griffin to promote their product in a new ad campaign, the family business based in Utah cut ties following the release of the controversial photo.

    “We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance,” the company’s CEO Bobby Edwards said in a statement.

    Route 66 Casino Hotel

    The entertainment and lodging venue in Albuquerque, N.M. cancelled Griffin’s performance scheduled for July 22. It is allowing any guest that purchased a ticket to the show to receive a full refund, according to its Facebook page.

