Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, say police

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Memorial Day, police said.

Woods, a Jupiter resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday, according to WPTV. The golfer was booked into a county jail under his birth name Eldrick Woods, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website.

Woods, 41, was charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance about 10:50 a.m. It's unclear if Woods was tested for drugs or alcohol.

The golfer has been living on Jupiter Island since 2006 after buying a $40 million estate there, The New York Times reported.

Woods has won 14 major tournaments and ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour.

He shot 40 on his opening nine in his first major championship as a pro and still won by 12 strokes. He averaged 25 yards longer off the tee than the next closest player, blowing by bunkers and firing darts into the roly-poly greens with shorter irons and from angles no one else had even considered. He made everything inside 8 feet.

His attempts to jump-start his career again after being derailed by chronic injuries has been unsuccessful. He has not played for four months and is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

In an update Friday on his website, Woods said last month's surgery to fuse disks in his lower back provided instant relief and he hasn't "felt this good in years."

Woods' first major scandal happened the day after Thanksgiving in 2009 when he was injured in a car crash in front of his Orlando, Florida home. Days later, reports surfaced that Woods cheated on his then-wife Elin Nordegren with dozens of women during their five-year marriage. The couple got divorced in 2010.

