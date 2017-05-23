Terrorism is manageable, fmr. New York State Homeland Security advisor says

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night, which claimed the lives of at least 22 people and injured more than 50. As we embark on the summer concert season, Michael Balboni, former New York State Homeland Security advisor, says there are ways to manage vulnerabilities associated with terrorism.

“It’s about using resources in a very smart, safe way,” Balboni told the FOX Business Network. “It is about the information that is coming.”

Balboni continued discussing the steps the United States can take on the intelligence front to prevent more attacks, though he noted that it’s impossible to completely eliminate all vulnerabilities. In his opinion, states and big cities such as New York, Miami and Los Angeles need to invest more in counter-terrorism and improve communication.

“We also need to have a better opportunity to share this information on a daily, ongoing basis – New York City does it, but a lot of places in the nation don’t and that’s one of the things that we need to examine. Intelligence is really key in this,” he said.

He also pointed out the need for better surveillance and resources.

“There’s no intelligence in the world that’s going to say, ‘stand on this corner at three o’clock because that’s when the attack is going to happen,’” he said.