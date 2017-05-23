Roger Moore helped James Bond earn billions

Roger Moore, known for his role as James Bond, has died, his family announced on Tuesday. He was 89.

Continue Reading Below

Moore famously played Bond in seven of the 007 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Collectively, the franchise brought in more than $355 million during Moore’s time in the leading role.

FOX Business looks back at Moore’s highest grossing Bond films:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“Moonraker” (1979): $70.3 million

Opening weekend gross: $7.1 million

Moonraker is the 11th spy film in the James Bond series, and the fourth to star Moore as James Bond.

“Octopussy” (1983): $67.8 million

Opening weekend gross $8.9 million

Octopussy is the 13th spy film in the James Bond series, and the sixth to star Moore as James Bond.

“For Your Eyes Only” (1981): $64.8 million

Opening weekend gross: $6.8 million

For Your Eyes Only is the 12th spy film in the James Bond series, and the fifth to star Moore as James Bond.

“A View to a Kill” (1985): $50.3 million

Opening weekend gross: $10.6 million

A View to a Kill is the 14th spy film of the James Bond series, and the seventh and last to star Moore.

“The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977)” $46.8 million

The Spy Who Loved Me is the 10th spy film in the James Bond series, and the third to star Moore.

“Live and Let Die” (1973): $35.3 million

Live and Let Die is the eighth spy film in the James Bond series to be produced by Eon Productions, and the first to star Moore.

“The Man With the Golden Gun” (1974): $20.9 million

The Man with the Golden Gun is the ninth entry in the James Bond series and the second to star Moore.

In total, James Bond films have pulled in over $7 billion at the worldwide box office according to The Numbers.



Source: Box Office Mojo