Singer Jewel on Chris Cornell: Having it All Doesn't Mean You Have Happiness

Singer-songwriter Jewel Kilcher, better known as Jewel, shared her thoughts Friday on the death of fellow singer Chris Cornell, who was found dead in his hotel room this week at the age of 52.

“We weren't close friends, but we've been around each other through the industry. I was very sad to hear that we lost another great talent,” Jewel told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Cornell — the lead singer in Soundgarden and Audioslave — hanged himself after performing at a concert in Detroit Wednesday night.

“It goes to show that just because people… look like they have it all, you can name CEOs, you can name… high-performance athletes, celebrities -- having it all doesn't mean you have happiness. It doesn't mean you have peace of mind. And if you don't have that, you're really not succeeding in life,” she said.

Catch the full interview with Jewel airing Monday on Mornings with Maria on the FOX Business Network.