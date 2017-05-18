Times Square Crash Fast Facts

A car struck pedestrians in New York City’s iconic Times Square on Thursday around noon. There are reports of multiple injuries and one fatality in the heavily populated pedestrian area.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, the New York Police Department confirmed that an 18-year-old woman has died and 22 people were injured in the crash.

The NYPD says one suspect, a 26-year-old male, Richard Rojas of the Bronx, was taken into custody at the scene.

The FBI is aware of the incident and have not yet determined a cause. The NYPD tweeted at this point there is no indication that the crash is related to terrorism and the incident is believed to be isolated.

New York City’s Times Square has roughly 360,000 average daily visitors. On the busiest days, pedestrian counts as high as 480,000.

Times Square supports 10% of New York City's jobs, with more than 170,000 workers in the area ranging from retail and hotels to major financial institutions and cable networks.

In August 2015, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio created a 100-officer unit to patrol Times Square to help control the ballooning industry of costumed Superheroes and cartoon characters. Some of which had become aggressive in targeting tourists for tips.

The speed limit surrounding Times Square is 25 m.p.h., less than the 30 m.p.h. limit, that applies to the rest of the city.