Symantec CEO: Our Advice is for People to Not Pay Ransom

Symantec CEO Greg Clark said Tuesday businesses affected by malware from the latest global cyberattack should not pay a ransom fee.

“There’s been plenty of cases where people have paid the ransom and the files are not recoverable or things are not recoverable,” Clark said during an interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

According to reports, Disney’s upcoming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, set to be released May 26, has been obtained by hackers, who requested a ransom to be paid in bitcoin. However, the company’s CEO Bob Iger reportedly declined to pay any money to the hackers.

“[It’s] a big wake up call for us. You gotta patch vulnerabilities, you need cyber defense technologies … a few people who did patch their systems and have the latest versions of technologies were not affected,” Clark said.