How Employees Can Simply Stop a Massive Cyber Attack From Occurring

A devastating ransomware attack unleashed on Friday, which hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries, is completely avoidable, according to a security expert.

“We have to go anti-crime. We have to look at the trajectory that these criminals are getting into our workplace at and then counter that with something that will pick them up on the outside instead of before they get in,” Paul Viollis, CEO of Viollis Group International, said during an interview on the FOX Business Network.

Security experts are warning that more hacks are likely, but Viollis said employees can stop breaches from occurring.

“It’s amazing how many employees will click on information – and then automatically it comes up onto your system – they shouldn’t be opening up,” he said.

While it’s a matter of practice, Viollis said it can be simple for an employee to spot a “spoof.”

“If you’re a hospital and that particular hospital…gets an email that says something that looks like it’s germane business – whether it be a pharmaceutical issue, whatever the case may be – and they don’t really look at who it’s coming from but they just open it…Just taking a little bit longer and validating who’s at the sending end of that email can actually stop this,” he said.

At the moment, it’s still unclear who released the ransomware, but in Viollis’s opinion, “this has Russia written all over it.”