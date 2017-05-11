Fabio: Don't give up your guns

Actor Fabio Lanzoni said Europe is proof that when you give up your right to bear arms, you give more power to politicians.

“Everybody comes here because of the American dream,” Fabio said during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co. “Look what happened to Nazi Germany – they took away all the guns from people and you see what happened.”

The Italian-American actor, best known for his appearances on romance novel covers throughout the 1980’s, blamed political corruption for the violent attacks in Europe.

“Police there have handguns [and] the bad guys, they have rocket launchers, RPG, [and] hand grenades,” he said.

He also spoke out against California Governor Jerry Brown’s Proposition 57, which modifies the state’s prison system.

“He is releasing tens of thousands of criminals back in the streets and also he lowered the crime into misdemeanor,” he said, and added that “cops are very demoralized.”

“You saw it happen to Europe, the politicians in Europe—they neuter the law enforcement and now they have to be shot before they can even return the fire… you don’t want this movie coming to a theater near you,” he said.