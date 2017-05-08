Top Geneticist Working on How to Cheat Death

The man who successfully mapped the human genome is hoping to figure out how to cheat death with a new test.

“Your chances of getting every disease goes up with age, even Alzheimer’s can be prevented,” Craig Ventor, executive chairman of Human Longevity, said during an exclusive interview on the FOX Business Network’s Morning’s with Maria.

But it won’t come cheap. The extensive exam costs $25,000 and includes MRIs, ultrasounds, blood tests and cognitive exams that can detect diseases up to 20 years before you have symptoms, Ventor said.

“The new techniques with the MRI – it’s extremely high resolution…Tumors light up, we don’t use any contrast media, your blood vessels light up. If you have a brain aneurysm, it shows up immediately,” he said.

Ventor said the test is a “good first screen” but hopes to make it more appealing to more people.

“We are starting a new clinic called Health Nucleus X-- trying to get it so it’s faster and much cheaper to let more people do it. So it’s $7,500 and it’s the whole genome plus the whole body and brain MRI scan,” he said.

So will people be living into their second century? Venter says “much more will,” but health care is a challenge right now.