Munger on Health Care: It's Wrong to Keep Treating to Make Money

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger on Monday discussed why it’s wrong for hospitals to give chemotherapy to people that are too sick to recover.

“It’s asinine to pour a load of chemotherapy into people that are all but dead. It makes them miserable, costs them a lot of money, does no good for anybody… It’s not too much to say that it’s evil,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

Munger said that if he became sick, he would only consider extensive chemotherapy if it was guaranteed to work.

“If there is some chance of it working, of course I would have it… but there comes a time when the game is over and then you should stop treating. It’s wrong to keep treating to make money,” he said.

Munger also gave his thoughts on the U.S. having a single payer health care system.

“That’s hardly a novel idea. We have it in nursing homes, anyone can get on Medicaid…If you are utterly disabled you get free Medicare for life. We have a lot of single payer medicine now,” he said.