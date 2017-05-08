Married Couples Splitting Over Trump, Study Says

It’s not just Republicans and Democrats bickering it out lately. According to a new study and divorce attorneys, couples are also feuding over politics — especially President Trump — with many of them breaking up and even heading to divorce court.

Continue Reading Below

New data from Wakefield Research, an Arlington, Virginia-based polling firm, one in 10 couples (married or unmarried) ended their relationships over political disagreements, with millennials parting ways at a particularly high rate of 22%.

“This study was conducted as part of Wakefield Research’s ongoing exploration of the trends driving conversations today in the U.S. and worldwide. Our research team regularly fields studies that examine how relationships are impacted by current events, so it was natural for us to ask about today’s political environment. We wanted to understand how, if at all, the current political environment was impacting romantic relationships,” Lisa Johnson Kiefer, managing director of Wakefield Research, tells FOX Business.

The survey, which was conducted nationwide with 1,000 participants from April 12 to April 18, also found that 22% of Americans know a couple whose marriage or relationship “has been negatively impacted specifically due to President Trump’s election.”

In fact, Wakefield says that 24% of Americans in a relationship or married report that since Trump was elected, “they and their partner have disagreed or argued about politics more than ever.”

New York-based divorce attorney Lois Brenner agrees with the study, saying she’s never seen so many couples fight over politics in her entire career.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"In my 35 years of matrimonial practice, I have never seen so many couples split over a political disagreement as with the Trump election. The essence is: you must agree with me. Since I specialize in the psychology of divorce, this essence has its roots in narcissism, antisocial personality disorder and even obsessive compulsive disorder. I am frequently mediating these disputes between couples to help them draft a postnuptial or separation agreement,” Brenner tells FOX Business.

Wakefield says that while finances are a common dispute for couples, over the last six months, more than one in five Americans in a relationship or marriage report having more disagreements over Trump’s policies than money woes.