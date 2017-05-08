Families of San Bernardino Victims Sue Twitter, Google, Facebook

A lawsuit filed by families of three victims of the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California accuses big tech companies including Twitter, Google and Facebook of knowingly and recklessly providing social media accounts to terrorists.

Continue Reading Below

“ISIS and other terrorist organizations rely upon social media in order to recruit, in order to conduct terrorist operations," said Keith Altman, an attorney representing the San Bernardino families told the FOX Business Network's Charles Payne. "It is not really in dispute that this is what takes place.”

Gregory Clayborn, whose 27-year-old daughter, Sierra, died in the attack, says social media companies have been instrumental in helping terrorist organizations recruit, raise money, and plan attacks. “We don’t want to see another family go through what my family and I have gone through with the loss of our daughter,” he said. "And at the same time we want to get justice for those who have lost their lives and anybody that’s participating in the support and monetization of these terrorist organizations, we want to put a stop to it.”

Clayborn says terrorist organizations use social media to promote themselves and attract people who feel disenfranchised.

“A lot of people feel disenfranchised, a lot of people feel disconnected and so a lot of these people are, you know, they’re basically looking for something to do and ISIS is a way for them to get out there and get their name out there.”