NRA Offers Insurance to Gun Owners Who Shoot in Self Defense

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch discusses a new program that aims to protect gun owners.

The NRA has launched a new program that protects gun owners who use a firearm in self-defense.

“NRA Carry Guard is the most comprehensive coverage, legal assistance, training and insurance for law-abiding Second Amendment practitioners,” said NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch to the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.  “We live in a very contiguous society where criminals even sue their victims—it’s horrific and they win.”

The program’s three memberships range in price from $13.95 to $31.95 a month, according to the website, and also provides full spousal coverage and a free one-year NRA membership with full benefits.

“The training, which I’ve gone through, is amazing… and I like the fact that if anything should ever happen, I have the legal assistance from top tier attorneys in every city in the country and I also have the insurance to be able to assist with any civil or criminal prosecution,” she said.

Gun laws vary from state to state but some have passed a “stand-your-ground law” which allows defendants to use force against threats or perceived threats.

