Ted Nugent on Cruz's Wall Proposal: The Idea Is Absolutely Bulletproof

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants to use the $14 billion seized from Mexican drug lord El Chapo to pay for Trump’s border wall and outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent says the idea is “absolutely bulletproof.”

“The punks should pay for the wall. The punks that keep coming across the border making gazillions of dollars — what a brilliant idea to let them pay for the wall — Go Ted, go!” he said during an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

The guitarist, who started his career with the Amboy Dukes before going solo, said border security is necessary.

“There’s all kinds of ways to build that wall. There’s many different technologies available to us but the men and women who protect America, they tell me, I get to train these guys…They want secure borders — who doesn’t want secure borders? And I give you the Left goofballs — that’s who doesn’t,” he said.

Nugent along with fellow rocker Kid Rock and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin met with President Trump at the White House last week for dinner. He said Trump reassured the group that he was a “constitutionally-driven Commander in Chief.”

He added: “His statements of ‘America first’ — this is controversial with who? Secure borders is controversial with what? So I bring you greeting from working hard America.”