Tax Freebies and Deals 2017

And maybe you’ll try something new – Chili's is serving its blueberry and pineapple margaritas all day today for $6.

Yup, all sorts of freebies and deals. From restaurants to fast food chains to hotels and retailers, it takes the edge off for consumers stressed by tax time and helps bring traffic in for business, and is in general just good PR.

1. Eat Up and Drink Up Sing your favorite song on stage at the Hard Rock Cafe and get a free legendary burger. That’s a good one providing you’re willing to take the stage. If not, plenty of other food and drink freebies, just because -- no purchase necessary! Great American Cookies is offering free birthday cake cookies (this is its 5th year running); Kona Ice is giving away free tropical shaved ice; Arby’s is offering an order of curly fries free of purchase; some Cinnabon locations are giving away free Cinnabon bites. Many of the deals are a play on the numbers related to taxes — like $10.40 (for the tax form) or $4.18 (for this year’s tax return deadline). For example: Bruegger’s Bagels is offering a baker’s dozen (and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40; small pizzas at Bertucci’s cost $4.18; Boston Market has a $10.40 meal special.

2. Time to Travel Select Wyndham Hotels are offering travelers up to 35% off and Kimpton Hotels has some tax day offers. Jet Blue (JBLU) is giving away free flights to those who owe taxes (which is about 20% of taxpayers)—1,000 free one-way tickets…Check it out here. Plus, it is a good time to travel in general: after Easter and before Memorial Day...deals on airlines, cruises and hotels are plentiful. And FYI, there is free entrance into national parks this weekend (in honor of its being National Parks Week); many parks have special events going on – from ranger-led bike rides to special educational programs.

3. Spa Time Free massages are back this year at Planet Fitness (PLNT), which, once again, is partnering with HydroMassage. You can get your free massage through the 22nd when you download a coupon at the HydroMassage site and bring it with you to a Planet Fitness -- there are more than 1,300 locations nationwide. For other spa deals, go to Spaweek.com…It is National Spa Week this week, so you’ll see discounts on various services and special promotions.