Nissan Unleashes ‘Copzilla,’ a Cop Car With Race Car Speeds

The Fox Business Network’s Jeff Flock got a first look at Nissan’s tricked out GT-R, created for police forces, before it is unveiled at the 2017 New York Auto Show and even had the opportunity to take it for a test drive in New York City’s Central Park. Officially called the Police Pursuit #23, but also known by its nickname, Copzilla, the car is designed to help police departments catch the bad guys.

“If you want to catch people, I don’t think you go get a hybrid right, I mean I think you get one with all the bells and whistles,” Flock told Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney.

According to Flock, suspects will have a tough time eluding law enforcement in one of these police cars.

“This thing will go as fast as a race car.”

Copzilla can chase down culprits with ease because it is equipped with the GT-R’s 565-horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged v-6 engine.

According to Flock, there is no official price yet for the car. Flock explained that it serves as more of an example of what Nissan is capable of making for police departments.

“No price on it yet and they’re not sure that they’re actually going to go into the police car business.”

But when Varney asked about what police do with potential criminals since the GT-R is a two-door car, Flock responded, “This just catches them, it doesn’t transport them.”