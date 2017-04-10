New York Auto Show: Horsepower Wars in Full Swing

The horsepower wars will be in full swing at this week’s New York International Auto Show, as automakers inject more power into everything from muscle cars to SUVs.
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is set to have a busy show. Both Dodge and Jeep have big reveals on the way, and the drag-strip-ready Dodge Demon will likely steal the show before it even officially begins.
Elsewhere, a concept for a new off-road vehicle is coming from Toyota (TM).
Automakers will also bring an array of luxury vehicles to New York. Crossovers remain in focus, while Lincoln is ready to show off the production version of its next-generation Navigator.
The New York auto show kicks off Wednesday with press conferences featuring the newest models. The event opens to the public Friday.
1. Dodge Demon
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the center of attention heading into the show. The Fiat Chrysler brand has slowly teased some details about the Demon, but the car mostly remains a mystery before its reveal Tuesday night.
Here’s what we do know: The Demon is a modified Challenger designed as a street-legal drag racer. Dodge has confirmed that the Demon will be equipped with a complicated cooling system, only one seat for the driver and compatibility with 100+ high-octane fuel for the track.
The Demon will likely get more power than the current Challenger Hellcat, which sports 707 horsepower.
2. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk
Another highly-anticipated vehicle coming to New York is Jeep’s Hellcat-powered SUV. Jeep is touting the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as the most powerful and quickest SUV to ever enter production, thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8.
The SUV maker said the Trackhawk can travel from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. Along with its 707 horses, the Trackhawk generates 645 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity is rated at 7,200 pounds.
Jeep has yet to disclose pricing. The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which packs 475 horsepower, starts at $66,895 before shipping.
3. Toyota FT-4X Concept
Toyota released this teaser image of a concept vehicle dubbed FT-4X. (FT is Toyota’s moniker for “Future Toyota.”) The FT-4X, given the use of 4X (possibly a reference to four-wheel drive) and the initial photo, is very likely a new off-road vehicle from the Japanese automaker.
The retro-styled Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV was discontinued in the U.S. in 2014.
4. Lincoln Navigator
After showing off a concept for the Navigator at last year’s New York auto show, Lincoln is prepared to unveil the final version of the large SUV. The Navigator concept vehicle wowed onlookers with gullwing doors and stairs that automatically unfold from both passenger entrances. The gullwing doors aren’t expected to make it to production, but Lincoln is looking to offer a host of premium features that can pull buyers away from the Cadillac Escalade.
5. Buick Enclave and Regal
Also on the luxury side, General Motors (GM) plans to introduce a redesigned Buick Enclave and Avenir, the brand’s new top-of-the-line trim. Buick will use the Enclave, a seven-passenger crossover, to showcase the Avenir trim.
Buick’s new Regal will be on display, too. Last week, Buick held a pre-New York event in Detroit to debut the Regal Sportback and Regal TourX, a rugged station wagon. The TourX will compete with similar wagon-like vehicles from Audi, Volvo and Subaru, which will make news in New York with a refreshed Outback.
