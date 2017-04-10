New York Auto Show: Horsepower Wars in Full Swing

The horsepower wars will be in full swing at this week’s New York International Auto Show, as automakers inject more power into everything from muscle cars to SUVs.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is set to have a busy show. Both Dodge and Jeep have big reveals on the way, and the drag-strip-ready Dodge Demon will likely steal the show before it even officially begins.

Elsewhere, a concept for a new off-road vehicle is coming from Toyota (TM).

Automakers will also bring an array of luxury vehicles to New York. Crossovers remain in focus, while Lincoln is ready to show off the production version of its next-generation Navigator.

The New York auto show kicks off Wednesday with press conferences featuring the newest models. The event opens to the public Friday.