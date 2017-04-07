Watch Live: Senators Debate, Vote on Gorsuch Supreme Court Nomination

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Dershowitz: The Supreme Court is Not That Important

By Government And Institutions FOXBusiness

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on the showdown over Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation and the impact of the Supreme Court. video

Alan Dershowitz: Supreme Court is not that important an institution

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on the showdown over Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation and the impact of the Supreme Court.

The GOP launched the nuclear option to pave the way for the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Famed Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, however, said the Supreme Court is “not that important” of an institution.

“Once a decade they really decide a case that has a major impact on the life of Americans,” he said during an interview on FOX Business.

Dershowitz used the 2016 presidential election as an example.

“Everybody went crazy, Citizens United, look who won the election? Donald Trump spending a fraction of what Hillary Clinton spent. Has that impacted American politics? Not so much,” he said. “I think a lot of the Supreme Court decisions are overrated. We are a democracy. In the end the people govern.”

In his opinion, there should also be fewer justices on the bench.

Continue Reading Below

“I don’t want nine people to be governing the United States. I think we should be skeptical of the Supreme Court and of judges.”

More from FBN

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments