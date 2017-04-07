Dershowitz: The Supreme Court is Not That Important

The GOP launched the nuclear option to pave the way for the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Famed Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, however, said the Supreme Court is “not that important” of an institution.

“Once a decade they really decide a case that has a major impact on the life of Americans,” he said during an interview on FOX Business.

Dershowitz used the 2016 presidential election as an example.

“Everybody went crazy, Citizens United, look who won the election? Donald Trump spending a fraction of what Hillary Clinton spent. Has that impacted American politics? Not so much,” he said. “I think a lot of the Supreme Court decisions are overrated. We are a democracy. In the end the people govern.”

In his opinion, there should also be fewer justices on the bench.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want nine people to be governing the United States. I think we should be skeptical of the Supreme Court and of judges.”