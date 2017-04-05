Gerri Willis Tosses Wig, Opens Up on Breast Cancer Bout

For the first time since battling and defeating breast cancer, Gerri Willis has tossed her wig for a fresh springtime haircut. She joined the FOX Business Network’s Kennedy to discuss her battle with breast cancer.

“It’s been a real journey… I had a mastectomy of my right breast… I then went into chemo-therapy, eight treatments over four months. The “red devil,” which is the really caustic chemotherapy, then Taxol, then after that I had breast reconstruction and then finally five weeks of daily treatments.”

Willis also discussed the traumatic experience of losing her hair.

“That was the second chemotherapy and it fell out after that. A little note to self if this ever happens to you, just shave your head to begin with because pulling your hair out in lumps is a real drag…. My priority is getting better, who cares about my hair.”

She also urged people to get a mammogram if they are concerned that they might have the disease.

“If you are worried about this … I know a lot of people who stay away from the mammogram for that reason alone… you have to take care of yourself,” Willis said, adding that she feels “better” and “stronger” and like a “new person.”