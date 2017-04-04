What's On Our Radar: April 4, 2017

Russia, CEOs and health care; here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

Continue Reading Below

Red Alert!

Another day, another Russian twist. White House lawyers have discovered that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice asked to identify people mentioned in intelligence reports connected with Donald Trump. Why? Who was ID’d? And is it legal? Questions continue to swirl as lawmakers and the American people demand answers.

Varney tries to keep track of the facts at 9 a.m. EST.

Pow-Wow

Trump’s networking with some CEOs today to discuss business in America. The top item on the agenda? Taxes! Businesses have been looking forward to tax reform and even holding back investments, waiting to see how it all plays out. Also on the docket, infrastructure and Trump’s strategy.

Neil Cavuto will be LIVE as the CEOs meet with Trump, tune in at 12 p.m. EST.

Health Care ... Seeing the Light?

Reviving health care! VP Mike Pence met with lawmakers yesterday, including moderate Republicans, and yes, even members of the Freedom Caucus, about a possible new health care bill. Major concerns are brewing over premiums along with preexisting coverage. There’s a possibility that a new bill will be voted on before the week is up (and Congress goes on break).

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in to After the Bell at 4 p.m. EST for a breakdown of the day’s developments.