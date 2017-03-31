'Adulting School' Aims to Teach Millennials Life Lessons

Have you ever wondered how to balance a checkbook, change a car tire or fold a fitted sheet? The days of searching for “how to” videos on YouTube may be over.

A new school is aimed at teaching basic life lessons to millennials in preparing them for the real world.

The Adulting School, based in Maine, offers online courses in adult skills that may have not been covered in school.

In an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, Rachel Weinstein, one of the school’s co-founders, said students are so involved with academics and getting into a good college that often times it prevents them from learning about basic life lessons.

“This is actually been going on for about 150 years since kids started going more into academic schools and less spending time at home with their families learning side-by-side about how to run a family business or that kind of thing, so it’s actually a longer phenomenon then just for millennials,” she said.

According to the school's website, for the price of a $19.99 per month subscription fee, The Adulting School will offer you a curriculum consisting of four verticals: Finances, Make It/Fix It, Health & Wellness, and Relationships & Community.

“I think they cover almost everything that is essential adult skills and we’ll have different courses underneath that but we have live events and we are also launching an online school that is also a community where people can get together and just talk about what’s challenging,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein believes many of the “old-fashioned skills” that were traditionally passed on by family members have been lost in this digital age.

“Technology is changing some of things you were just talking about like giving a good handshake, making eye contact, having a good telephone manner. Some of that is changing because so much is happening online with emails and texting. We need to keep up with some of those old-fashioned skills,” she said.

As a psychotherapist in Portland, Maine, Weinstein said the many people she saw struggling with both finance and relationships is part of the reason she started the school.

“So many people are graduating with so much debt and perhaps finding it hard to find a job so managing that makes everything more difficult,” she said.