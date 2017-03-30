What's On Our Radar: March 30, 2017

Taxes, trade and your 401(k); here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

Tax Talk

President Trump has his eye on tax reform, but the Congressional Budget Office’s budget projections could throw a wrench in that plan. Without any of Trump’s polices enforced, the CBO estimated that the federal budget deficit would hit $560 billion in 2017. The GOP health plan would have repealed close to $1 trillion in taxes in addition to reducing spending for Medicaid, so it wouldn’t have added to the budget deficit. Without it, will Republicans be able to pass tax reform while adding to our growing debt?

Varney looks at the dollars and makes sense of the future of tax reform, 9 a.m. EST.

Wanna Trade?

The Trump administration has signaled to Congress it's time to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump slammed the trade deal between Mexico and Canada as a “disaster” but the draft proposal of revisions would keep some of the most controversial provisions. The draft talks of seeking "to improve procedures to resolve disputes."

What’s the future of trade under Trump? Trish Regan breaks it down on the Intelligence Report, 2 p.m. EST.

Retire Inspired!

It’s 401(k) Day here at FOX Business. Tune in throughout the day and check back at FOXBusiness.com for special videos, interesting articles and must-know info to help you save smart for your retirement.

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere...

Drink up! FOXBusiness.com got an exclusive taste of Glenmorangie’s new $9,000 (yes, you read that right) whisky. Check this out!

