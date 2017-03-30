Fmr. Apple CEO John Sculley: Made in USA iPhone Not Practical Right Now

Apple could make iPhones in the U.S. if President Trump’s America first agenda becomes reality, however, former Apple CEO John Sculley explained why it’s not practical right now.

“The only practical way to make iPhone’s, or other products like that in the U.S., is you’ve got to be able to manage the supply chain effectively,” Sculley told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. “Many of these components are being made in Mexico. So we’ve got to figure out how to get the components in the supply chain to the U.S. so they can be assembled and that requires a lot of these border tax issues.”

Sculley, at one time named Silicon Valley’s top-paid executive, added immigration and border control is a “central issue” for the high tech industry.

“Almost 70 percent of the leadership of Silicon Valley… is people who come from some other part of the world who have come to Silicon Valley because they have unique talents,” he said. “We need the H-1B visas... Immigration is very, very fundamental to America’s innovation, it’s a big issue in Silicon Valley.”