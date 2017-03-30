Andy Puzder on the End of Carl’s Jr.’s Racy Ads: Young Guys Care More About Beef than Sex

In an effort to appeal to its core demographic of young men, Carl’s Jr. has decided to replace racy ads with more wholesome commercials. "Young hungry guys aren’t as affected by the ads, the racy ads, with the swimsuit models, because you can get a lot of that on the internet now,” said Andy Puzder, CEO of Carl’s Jr. parent company CKE Restaurants.

Puzder, who will be replaced as CEO next month by former KFC president Jason Marker, says racy ads could one day be back, but not now. "Jason’s going to be the new CEO, he may want to bring them back," Puzder told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Puzder believes the ads are no longer effective in reaching young male consumers--and may hurt efforts to reach a broader market. “The Millennial young guys are concerned with, ‘where do you source your beef, what kind of cooking system do you have and we’re the only national brand with all-natural beef, all-natural chicken, charbroiling, hand scooping.”