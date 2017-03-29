Trump to New York Yankees Great Mariano Rivera: We Could Use You Now

President Trump showed some love to former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera while hosting a listening session on opioid and drug abuse. “We could use you now,” said Trump to the Yankee great. “I think you’d make 100 million a year right now.”

Rivera was on hand representing the Mariano Rivera Foundation, which supports community-based programs.

President Trump reminisced about seeing Rivera pitch for the Yankees during his illustrious 19 season career.

“I watched for many years Mariano. I’d sit with George [Steinbrenner],” Trump said. “George always felt good when Mariano was throwing. He never had to worry. He threw the heaviest pitch.”

Rivera, one of the toughest pitchers to face due to his sharp moving cutter, is viewed as one of the most dominant relievers in major league history.

”You made the ball, it weighed 30 pounds right?” asked Trump.

“Probably not,” answered Rivera, “Something like that, don’t tell at the governor that,” pointing to task force leader and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

“How many broken bats? Too many, those bats they just used to crack. Thank you, thank you, great honor,” Trump replied.