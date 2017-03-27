What's On Our Radar: March 27, 2017

Health care, tax reform and a million-dollar beggar; here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

Health Care Debacle

Welp, that didn’t go as planned. After weeks of discussion, the GOP failed to get their version of affordable health care, aka TrumpCare, brought to a vote. In a last-minute decision on Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan yanked the bill from the agenda. The Freedom Caucus, a conservative congressional caucus, was just one of the groups that said it didn’t do enough to strip the bill of Obamacare’s leftovers. Now, Wall Street is uneasy over White House policies going forward, and investors seem a bit cautious.

Next Up...

Forget health care, now Trump is turning his attention to taxes; an issue closer to his heart he says. However, it will be tough for lawmakers to cut taxes without adding to the already growing federal deficit. In an effort to get tax reform passed, the White House has signaled it is willing to reach across the aisle and work with moderate Democrats.

Millionaire-beggar! The amazing story of a media exective turned street beggar who left his family a fortune! Two new back-to-back episodes of Strange Inheritance kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. EST.