Fmr. McDonald's CEO Honors 94-Year-Old Employee after Decades of Service

A 94-year old Indiana woman is celebrating 44-years working at McDonald’s-- and her former boss, Ed Rensi, said he “had the privilege” of working with her.

“I don’t think anybody that has that much dignity and stature could ever have a boss,” the former McDonald’s USA CEO told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Lorraine Maurer has worked at McDonald’s since 1973 and enjoys a meal after every shift Rensi said.

