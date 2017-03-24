What's On Our Radar: March 24, 2017

It’s all eyes on Washington as House lawmakers will cast their vote to move ahead with health care reform. Here’s the latest:

Continue Reading Below

D-day for health care! After a late night ultimatum by the President: vote yes or forget it, the House is set to cast their ballot to let the AHCA move forward. Lawmakers made a motion to take the vote to the floor and it’s expected to be debated with ballots casted between 2 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. EST.

Will It Pass?

It’s uncertain if the bill has enough votes. Politically this proposal was Trump’s first big test in office as a dealmaker. He even promised lawmakers there would be political repercussions if they let it fail. On the other hand, Trump has said he’s ready for tax reform. Even if the House passes the health care bill, it still has a long way to go before it hits the President’s desk.

Stay tuned to FOX Business for special LIVE coverage all day.

Wall Street's Reaction

But what about Wall Street? D.C.’s health care uncertainties have already impacted Wall Street, driving the Dow down this past week. Suffering its biggest losses since the election, are investors ready to scrap health care reform and focus on something else, say taxes?

FOXBusiness.com will break down the market’s every move!

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Special Coverage

Turn to Fox Business for complete wall-to-wall coverage of this critical vote on health care. Lou Dobbs will have special LIVE coverage tonight kicking off at 7 p.m. EST. Don’t miss a second!