RIP Retail: Sears, Payless, Bebe in Crosshairs

Investors bailed on Sears (SHLD) one day after the struggling retailer acknowledged there are ongoing concerns about whether it can survive.

Although CFO Jason Hollar took to the Sears’ blog in an attempt calm investor fears, and clarify the company’s position, the stock still fell 12% on Wednesday.

Despite having the backing of billionaire Eddie Lampert, some believe bankruptcy is inevitable for the department store chain, whose stock has been on the decline for the past five years.

The disclosure from Sears coincided with a batch of bearish retail news. Discount retailer Payless may soon file for bankruptcy protection, according to Bloomberg News, and female fashion chain Bebe (BEBE) said it was exploring strategic options late Wednesday.

The last two years have not been kind to brick-and-mortar retailers, due in part to a growing tendency of consumers to favor e-commerce and digital platforms, such as Amazon (AMZN). FOX Business takes a look at the retail graveyard.

