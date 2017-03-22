CEO Uses 'Snowflake Test' to Weed Out Whiny, Unproductive Job Applicants

After releasing a video taking on whiney, complaining students, The Silent Partner Marketing, a boutique firm focused on helping businesses grow, was flooded with resumes --but before potential applicants are hired, they must pass a unique test.

Kyle Reyes, CEO of The Silent Partner Marketing, told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, a “snowflake test” is used to vet job applicants.

“A snowflake is somebody who is going to whine and complain and come to the table with nothing but an entitled attitude and an inability to back their perspective,” he said.

According to Reyes, the company has eliminated 60 percent of interviewees through the application process.

“We used it to sort of weed out the people who were inundating us with resumes and didn’t even know what we do for work,” he said.

The test includes questions revolving around a candidate’s stance on America, police, and guns (some were asked to Varney, who passed the test), but Reyes said he’s not concerned about discrimination lawsuits.

“There’s no discrimination here because what this really is, is a glorified personality test. This is something that happens in interviews every single day,” he said.