What's On Our Radar, March 21, 2017

Supreme Court, health care and Wal-Mart; here’s whats On Our Radar today:

Feeling the Heat

Gorsuch day two! Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch, takes the hot seat on Capitol Hill once again today. Most likely to go well into the evening hours, lawmakers are expected to grill the judge on his stance on helping the middle class, religious freedom and separation of powers. Expect fireworks, as the Dems aren’t too happy that Obama’s old pick, Merrick Garland, was blocked by Republicans.

Health Care Prescription

Congressional Republicans have revamped their health care bill in hopes to satisfy critics. Lawmakers pitched a series of amendments, including an $85 billion fund for tax credits, which would help people aged 50-64 get health insurance and slow down the Medicare expansion freeze. Trump said yesterday at a campaign-style rally in Lousiville, Kentucky, "We're trying to add it to this bill and if we can't, we'll have it right after.”

Going High-Tech

Wal-Mart (WMT) is gearing up to launch an investment arm to help extend its e-commerce reach. Already the largest retailer, Wal-Mart hope to partner with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. Called Store No. 8, the effort will work with startups specializing in robotics, virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AI).