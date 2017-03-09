EPA Chief Scott Pruitt: Eyeing Fuel Economy Standards

During an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said an important announcement on fuel standards will be coming “very soon.”

Pruitt said he would like to assess the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards, set by President Obama, that would force automakers to significantly increase the efficiency of new cars and trucks.

“What needs to be done is that we listen to those across the spectrum and industry consumers and others to make sure that those targets that have been set are properly evaluated and not hastened or accelerated to truncate the process,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt also discussed global warming, saying lawmakers need to equip the EPA with “tools” to address global warming.

“It’s not an issue about whether man in contributing in some way to global warming, it’s measuring with precision the amount of human activity,” he said. “But at the same time… it’s also important we ask the question does the EPA have the tools in the toolbox to address that issue even if it something we get beyond the debate about how much man contributes to it.”

He added, “Congress has never spoken on this issue. You have a Supreme Court decision in 2007. You have an endangerment finding in 2009 -- there has not been a legislative response in making sure the EPA is actually equipped to respond to this statutorily,” he said.

President Trump, during his first news conference before Congress, said he would slash funding towards the agency as part of his proposal to add $54 billion towards his defense budget.

But Pruitt said the EPA would work to “strike the balance” between a pro-growth and environment agenda.

“As we look at our priorities as an agency, looking at those regions across the country, how we can do a better job partnering with the states to help save money as we protect the air and the water is something we can do,” he said.