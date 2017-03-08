FBI to investigate WikiLeaks' publication of CIA documents

A federal criminal investigation has been opened into WikiLeaks’ ‘Vault 7’ publication, a cache of 8,761 documents and files released on Tuesday, said to be taken from the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va.

According to the documents, CIA hackers could get into Apple iPhones (AAPL), Google Android (GOOGL) devices and other gadgets, such as smart TVs and newer cars.

During an interview with Liz Claman on Fox Business, former FBI Counter-Terrorism Operative Eric O'Neill said cyber attackers are using undetectable tools that are extremely dangerous, especially in the hands of the enemy.

“While we are worried about malware attacks, we are also worried about something else called non-malware attacks. These are fileless attacks that can’t be noticed by virus sniffers,” he said.

WikiLeaks, which prides itself in disclosing government secrets, described the cyber intelligence breach as “the largest intelligence publication in history.”

Additionally, former Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chief Counsel Jamil Jaffer said there’s a balance between disclosing the vulnerabilities of tech devices and using them for government purposes.

“The government regularly has to make that call about when to disclose and when not to disclose. And that’s a hard call to make,” he said.

O'Neill said every kind of software will have its flaws and everyone should take the proper security measures when using smart phones and sending emails.

“Turn on that pass code. Make sure if you got the iPhone you are using the thumb print. Make sure that if someone tries to get in too many times, it wipes,” he said.