FDA Approves MRI-guided Breakthrough Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved the world’s first MRI-guided radiation treatment therapy.

“It’s an MRI together with radiation treatment,” said Chris Raanes, CEO of ViewRay, to the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “As the doctor is delivering the beams to kill the cancer, we can see what’s going on.”

ViewRay (VRAY), known for designing, developing and marketing radiation systems globally, will start rolling out the new device to hospitals this year, he said.

“This is a real breakthrough in radiation treatment,” said Hank McKinell, the former CEO of Pfizer (PFE).

McKinnell added that we are in the “golden age of discovery and innovation,” mainly in the cancer field, where there are now many more options accessible to patients.

“The ViewRay machine is a great example of how, with a much less invasive surgery, it is possible to destroy the tumor but spare nearby organs and spare nearby soft tissue,” he said.

Raanes pointed out that the machinery helps treat cancer more aggressively and in less time than regular radiation treatments. It can be used alongside chemotherapy.

“The other nice thing about this technology is that it’s efficient,” he said. “Because you can see it so clearly, you can hit the cancer a lot harder.”