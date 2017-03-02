Live Coverage: Snap Begins Trading

Top 5 Tech IPOs in the Past 10 Years

Snap it! Today’s the day for social media tech giant Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, as its IPO is opened up to the public for trading. Valued at $17 a share, the mainly Millennial-driven ephemeral messaging app has a market valuation of roughly $24 billion. Where does the Ghost fit in market history? FOX Business pulled together a list of the most high-priced tech stocks of the past decade.

  • 1. Alibaba

    Alibaba

    Alibaba (BABA), a Chinese-American ecommerce company, was the largest IPO in market history. Going public in 2014, its initial valuation was $168 billion. Trading opened at $68 a share and closed the same day at $92.70. As of March 1, Alibaba is valued at $260 billion and its stock is priced at $104.04 a share.

  • 2. Facebook

    Facebook

    With 1.9 billion users, social media giant Facebook (FB) comes in as the second most valued tech IPO at $104 billion. Kicking off in May 2012, the IPO stock price was $38.00 and closed at a lackluster $38.23 a share. Currently valued at $382 billion, Facebook is trading at $137.42 a share.

  • 3. Twitter

    Twitter

    Twitter (TWTR), Snap’s NYSE rival, hit the market in November 2013. Initially valued at $24 billion, same as Snap, its value has dropped to $15.7 billion, according to Forbes. Initially trading for $26 a share, you can now scoop up the bird for $15.80.

  • 4. Groupon

    Groupon

    Groupon (GRPN), a worldwide ecommerce consumer deal site, was the biggest IPO by a web company since Google in November 2011. A unique concept and pioneer for deal of the day ecommerce, Groupon struggled to make a profit. Valued at $13 billion at the time of IPO, it’s now only worth $2.4 billion and only $4.24 a share.

  • 5. Line

    Line

    Coming in fifth is Line (LN). A Japanese messaging service app is the most recent tech company to hit the market in July 2016.  At IPO time it was valued at $8.6 billion.  Boasting 218 million users (as of July 2016), the stock is now going for $34.65 a share. 

