Suzanne Somers Wants 'Natural Option' Covered by Insurance

Suzanne Somers said she wants to meet with the new health and human services Secretary Tom Price to discuss alternative medicine.

“There are thousands and thousands of us who want to take the natural option and have that covered by insurance also,” Somers told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

The actress best known for her roles on Three's Company and Step By Step added that she is “not anti-pharmaceutical,” but wanted to offer “another option.”

Somers, now a health spokesperson, used a natural cancer treatment to beat the disease she said.

“That was 20 years ago, I’m still here [and] I’m so healthy. I switched to bio-identical hormones,” she said.

She added, “My oncologist said you are going to die and I said actually have to follow my gut. I feel I’ll die if I do what you say.”