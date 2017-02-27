What's On Our Radar: February 27, 2017

An Oscar's blunder, governors and Buffett. Here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

And The Oscar Goes To...

From the Best Picture gaffe, to Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) grabbing golden statues, to Cadillac getting political and the New York Times firing back at Trump; the 89th Annual Academy Awards was packed with WTF moments.

Check out Varney and Co. at 9 a.m. EST for a full recap.

Governor Get-together

America’s governors are having a little pow wow in D.C. and Donald Trump is expected to say “hello.” With Obamacare in the spotlight (Medicaid is paid by the states and the federal government), there is a lot of pressure to figure out what’s what with this whole “repeal and replace” talk.

The governors will address the press at 12 p.m. EST, during Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

Plus, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgam will react to the meeting, today at 3 p.m. EST on Countdown to the Closing Bell.

The Oracle's Prophecy:

Billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Chair Warren Buffett released his much-awaited annual letter to investors this weekend. This year he lambasted professional money managers and high-priced stock pickers, saying it’s smarter to invest in low-cost index funds.

How did investors take Buffett’s criticism? After the Bell at 4 p.m. EST breaks down the day’s market moves.

