Self-Destructing Messenger the Hot App Among Politicians?

Could a new confidential messaging app with self-destructing technology be the solution to leak concerns among politicians? Confide co-founder and president Jon Brod discussed the encrypted communication app that is taking Washington, D.C. by storm in an interview with FOX Business.

“Confide is a confidential messenger, we combine end-to-end encryption with, as you mention, disappearing and also screenshot protected messaging really to enable private, secure and efficient communication,” Brod told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

Brod says once a message is read it is permanently erased forever.

“So after you read it, you hit close or reply, as soon as you do it gets deleted from our servers, wiped from the phone, it’s gone. You can’t save it or archive it, forward it, cut and paste it, it is deleted.”

When Cavuto asked about the perception that nothing delivered into cyberspace ever truly disappears, Brod said, “that is exactly the problem that we’re solving.”

When asked whether the White House staff uses the app, he responded, “We actually don’t know. As a confidential messenger we don’t have a lot of information about who’s using the platform.”

Brod said Confide’s mission is to restore the privacy of conversations to the level experienced during the pre-digital era.

“This is just like the way conversations used to be, right, if you think about it throughout time, the spoken word has allowed conversations to be private and disappearing, these words just disappear, with the advent of digital communication everything got flipped on its head, we think that’s crazy and dangerous, particularly for sensitive communication which is why we created Confide,” he said.