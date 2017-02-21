What's On Our Radar, February 21, 2017

Trump's pick, retailers and a fallen Fox colleague. Here's what's On Our Radar today:



Trump's New Pick

Attention! President Trump has named General HR McMaster as the new national security adviser (replacing Michael Flynn). McMaster comes with decades of experience in the Army including leading a major tank campaign in the Gulf War. McMaster is known as a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, even if he doesn’t agree with his superiors. Is this a departure for Trump?

Shop 'Til You Drop

All eyes on retail. Major players Home Depot (HD), Wal-Mart (WMT) and Macy’s (M) all reported before the opening bell, beating estimates. With lots of attention on failing brick-and-mortars (think Sears and American Apparel, to name a few), however, investors and consumers may be questioning the future of physical retail stores.

Remembering a Colleague

FOX Business host and correspondent Brenda Buttner passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer. Buttner was a staple on Fox News Channel’s weekend programming, “Bulls and Bears.” Neil Cavuto honors her life and legacy, here.

From where to buy, tips for sellers and the overall state of the housing market, tune in to a special Facebook Live at 2:15 p.m. EST with Redfin Chief Economist Nela Richardson.