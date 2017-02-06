These Brands Won the Super Bowl Ad Blitz

Consumer brands and cars were among the big winners during the broadcast of Super Bowl LI.

Coca-Cola (KO), Budweiser, Hyundai and others capitalized on TV’s biggest stage with ads that generated the most buzz online, according to data from YouTube and TD Ameritrade (AMTD).

TD Ameritrade, a sponsor of the NFL, found that Coca-Cola won the day with an ad featuring “America the Beautiful” sung in different languages. The ad originally aired in 2014 during the Winter Olympics. Using data normally provided just to clients, the online brokerage also said Volkswagen’s (VLKAY) Audi and Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Mr. Clean garnered a positive reaction.

“Social data can be really compelling to show you how many people are talking about these companies that produce these brands, but also, what’s the sentiment,” Nicole Sherrod, TD Ameritrade’s managing director of trading, said during an interview on FOX Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

Mr. Clean also landed on YouTube’s list of the most-watched Super Bowl LI ads on the Google (GOOGL) video site. The 30-second spot ranked No. 10, right behind Audi’s commercial on pay equality.

“[Mr. Clean] is a consumer goods product, and I think sometimes it’s hard to make a brand like that really resonate,” Sherrod said. “If I’m on the ad team at Procter & Gamble, there’s a lot of high fives this morning because this is really a memorable spot.”

Marketing technology company Amobee said Mr. Clean and T-Mobile (TMUS) had immediate impact on social media, while the brands that generated the most buzz after the game were those that aired commercials dealing with social issues. Budweiser, Airbnb, retailer 84 Lumber, Audi and Kia had politically-charged ads that made a lasting impact.

Budweiser’s ad, depicting co-founder Adolphus Busch’s arrival in America, generated the most views on YouTube. More than 21 million people watched the ad as of Monday morning. According to Amobee, Budweiser had more digital content engagement than any other Super Bowl advertiser.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) also scored with its Bud Light ad, the second-ranked Super Bowl ad on YouTube.

Also on YouTube’s top 10 list is Hyundai, which filmed a 90-second ad in real-time during the first half of the game. Hyundai threw a Super Bowl party for a battalion stationed in Poland, and three U.S. troops were reunited with their families through a 360-degree video feed from inside Houston’s NRG Stadium. Hyundai had the third-most YouTube views.

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia, whose ad for the Kia Niro hybrid starred Melissa McCarthy, was No. 4.

Alfa Romeo was one of the top ad spenders Sunday, and the brand’s ads appeared to pay dividends. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) is investing heavily in Alfa Romeo’s return to the U.S., and the automaker used the Super Bowl to reintroduce the sporty luxury brand to America. Alfa Romeo had three commercials totaling 120 seconds of airtime and sponsored FOX’s halftime report.

Edmunds said web traffic for Alfa Romeo vehicles surged 784% the day of the Super Bowl. That was by far the largest increase among automotive brands. Kia was a distant second with a 63% increase in traffic.

Super Bowl advertisers paid around $5 million for a 30-second spot. Adweek said FOX made an additional $20 million in ad revenue from the first overtime in Super Bowl history. The New England Patriots recovered from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

FOX is a division of 21st Century Fox (FOXA), the parent company of FOX Business.