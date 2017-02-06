Lady Gaga: The Real Winner of Super Bowl 51?

Lady Gaga is still seizing the moment from Sunday’s electrifying but also patriotic Super Bowl performance—as her song “Million Reasons” hits number one on iTunes Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Additionally, three other songs that Gaga performed including “Born This Way,” “Poker Face” and “Just Dance” also saw a boost, making the top 15 list.

The Golden Globe and six-time Grammy winner also created a lot of buzz on Twitter. According to the site, there were over 2.2 million people tweeting about Gaga’s Pepsi Halftime show between 8:10 and 8:30pm ET. Overall, her performance generated an estimated 5.1 million tweets—even former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton went #Gaga for her.

Clinton tweeted, “I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us.”

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

Gaga, an outspoken Clinton supporter in the run-up to the election, kept her political views mum on Sunday, which added to her glow, according to some celeb watchers.

“Lady Gaga's performance ranks as a solid No. 2 next to the late Prince. Her decision to focus on unity, instead of a Trump divide was the right card to be played. From the rooftop performance to the drones, her performance embodied what truly makes America great,” Tony Cutillo, Real Sports Insider and Fantasy Sports Expert told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Beyonce received some heat for her politically-charged halftime performance, which was seen as taking a stand against racism and police brutality.

Bonnie Fuller, editor-in-chief at Hollywoodlife.com said Gaga was still able to sneak in some references to her political stance, without being too controversial.

"Lady Gaga delivered an immensely entertaining halftime show, but it did start with a message of national unity and inclusion. She sang a verse of ‘This Land Is Our Land’ – the unofficial anthem of the ‘Resist Trump’ movement – and she deliberately had her red and blue stars twinkle separately in the night sky, and then blend in a hopeful symbol of togetherness,” Fuller told FOX Business.

Additionally, Gaga’s halftime performance saw a ratings boost of 50.0, compared to the game’s 48.8 overall rating, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

Following her performance, Lady Gaga announced her official world tour dates—just like Beyonce did last year for her Formation Tour—which is expected to run until the end of the year.