Black Rifle Coffee Company Vows to Hire Vets After Starbucks Refugee Pledge

Black Rifle Coffee Company is taking on Starbucks after they pledged to hire 10,000 refugees by hiring veterans.

“I think that it’s really important for everybody to know that if someone is going to come out in basically a press release defining themselves as progressive, there are definitive conservative options for coffee,” the company’s CEO, Evan Hafer told the FOX Business Network’s Ashley Webster.

The two-year old veteran owned and operated coffee company is not alone, gaining support from others, including Tom Davin, the former CEO of Panda Express.

“We’ve teamed up for… 24 retail locations and I’ve got a plan for another 600 retail locations over the next 6 years,” he said.



Hafer added there are 2.5 million post 9/11 veterans facing a 5% higher unemployment rate than the standard population.

“We have an opportunity to face real issues, address them head on and vote everyday with our dollar,” he said.