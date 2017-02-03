What's On Our Radar, February 3, 2017

Jobs, Dodd-Frank and the Super Bowl. Here's what's On Our Radar today:

Jobs Report

The jobs numbers are in. The U.S. economy added 227,000 net new jobs in January and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8%. It’s the first report since Trump officially took office, but it's really the last indication of the labor market under Obama.

More Executive Orders

Through a new executive order, Trump is set to trim down the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law as well as a fiduciary rule that impacts the retirement account advisory business. This comes the same day the President plans to meet with a group of business bigwigs, including JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon. The actions won’t come without controversy from Democrats and opponents, who say these regulations help protect consumers.

Go Long!

Super Bowl LI is just days away! Liz Claman is LIVE in Houston, Texas bringing you a special preview of the big day.

