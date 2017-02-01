Super Bowl 51 Prop Bets Feature President Trump, Deflategate

Sportsbooks are back in action this year with a new slate of Super Bowl 51 prop bets ahead of Sunday’s tilt between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Bovada.LV, an online sportsbook, is offering entertainment-related bets related to Super Bowl performer Lady Gaga’s halftime show and FOX’s television broadcast. Fans can wager on everything from country singer Luke Bryan’s wardrobe during the National Anthem to what color liquid will be dumped on the game’s winning coach.

Politics, of both the sports-related and presidential variety, also make an appearance. Bets are available on the number of times FOX broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman mention President Donald Trump, as well as whether they’ll make reference to the “Deflategate” saga involving NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Nevada sportsbooks are also getting in on the action. Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook is taking action on more than 400 game-related props, including whether the opening coin toss will be heads or tails, as well as which player will score the game’s first touchdown.

A breakdown of some of the most interesting prop bets can be found below. All odds are courtesy of Bovada and subject to change before kickoff.

How long will it take for Luke Bryan to sing the US National Anthem?

Over/under: 2 minutes, 9 seconds

What will Luke Bryan be wearing when he starts singing the US National Anthem?

Blue Jeans (1/2)

Any other pants or shorts (3/2)

How many times will Trump be said on TV during broadcast?

Over/under: 1 ½

What will be higher on Super Bowl Sunday?

Tom Brady Rushing Yards +150 (3/2)

Donald Trump's Interview will Bill O'Reilly in minutes -200 (1/2)

How many times will “Gronk” or “Gronkowski” be said on TV during live broadcast?

Over/under: 3

How many times will Falcons owner Arthur Blank be shown on TV during the broadcast?

Over/under: 2

How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown on TV during the broadcast?

Over: 1 ½ +110 (11/10)

Under: 1 ½ -150 (2/3)

How many times will "deflate" or "deflategate" be said on TV during live broadcast?

Over 1½ EVEN (1/1)

Under 1½ -140 (5/7)

Will "Houston we have a problem" be said on TV during live broadcast?

Yes 5/2

No 1/4

Will the word "Lacrosse" be said on TV during live broadcast?

Yes 1/3

No 2/1

If the Patriots win will Brady, Belichick or Kraft be seen shaking Roger Goodell's hand on TV?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach?

Clear 3/1

Lime/Green 3/1

Orange 3/1

Yellow 3/1

Red 6/1

Blue 15/2

Purple 12/1

Which song will Lady Gaga play first during the Halftime show?

Born this Way 9/4

Bad Romance 5/2

Edge of Glory 6/1

Poker Face 10/1

Just Dance 10/1

Any Other Song 11/10

What color will Lady Gaga's hair be when she comes on stage for the Halftime show?

Blonde 1/4

Any other Color 5/2