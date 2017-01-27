Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Victory' for Unions

Teamsters President James Hoffa said he applauds President Trump for withdrawing from the TPP.

“This was basically NAFTA on steroids,” Hoffa told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “We know with NAFTA that America’s lost over a million jobs. These are good jobs that have gone to Mexico and this was just going to accelerate that.”

President Trump said he will also begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) when he meets with leaders from Canada and Mexico.

“We support him on that,” Hoffa said. “This is a big development—TPP, renegotiate NAFTA—this is what we want to do and we join him on that and we’ll help him and that’s very, very positive.”