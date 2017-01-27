Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Says This is a Sure Sign a Business Will Fail

On Our Radar

From OnDeck headquarters, 'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran speaks out on what's hurting small business today.

After decades of helping entrepreneurs get their start, real estate tycoon and venture capitalist Barbara Corcoran says she has learned a signal for when a business – and business owner–is heading for failure.

“The minute that I find out that someone is casting blame or feeling sorry for themselves—I already write off my money. I know that I will never see it again because I have seen that repeat itself as a pattern again and again,” Corcoran, a judge on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” tells FOX Business.

The self-described Republican-turned-Democratic also says being a businessman in politics today is becoming very fashionable. Her “Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary seems to be making a leap for the Donald-Trump bandwagon, as he recently announced plans to run for Canada’s Conservative Party, with hopes of eventually being elected the country’s new Prime Minister.

“When I saw the publicity when [O’Leary] said he was going to run, I didn’t believe him because he is a great storyteller, you know. But when I saw the publicity [after he] actually announced that he was going to run, I laughed myself silly for a straight ten minutes, ending with the thought, I’m sure he will win,” she says.

Corcoran, who is also a spokesperson for OnDeck (ONDK), an online small business lender, says it’s a lot easier to be an entrepreneur today than when she first started out in the early 1970s.

“It’s easier to start a business today because of the shine on the word entrepreneur,” she says. “More people today are believers.”

As for political office—it’s a job Corcoran says she couldn’t do.

“I was asked to run for Mayor [of NYC] 15 years ago. But … it’s not for me,” she says. I pictured myself swaying a council member, like ‘This is what I want to do -- Come on, let’s do it!’ After I ran a business and I was the boss for all those years, I like to be the boss. I don’t think you really get to be the boss when you’re in politics.”

 

