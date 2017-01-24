Trump Supporter Receives $10K from Trump for Father's Cancer Treatments

President Donald Trump gave a single dad from Illinois the surprise of a lifetime.

Shane Bouvet was invited to the “Make America Great Again” concert the night before Inauguration Day. At the concert, 24-year-old Bouvet, who had volunteered to help Donald Trump’s cause throughout the campaign cycle, was taken behind the scenes to meet the 45th President of the United States.

“I started walking into the white tent and they all just started clapping, and I felt God’s presence in there, I really did,” Bouvet told Liz MacDonald during an interview on "Risk & Reward."

But the surprise didn’t end there. Trump called Bouvet’s sick father on the phone and gifted the family a $10,000 check to help pay for Bouvet’s father’s cancer treatments.

“Donald Trump is the most genuine, humble, caring person I’ve ever met in my life, and I owe everything to him,” Bouvet said, adding that he was also invited to one of the inaugural balls.

