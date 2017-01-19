DC's Trump-Themed Bar Serves Side of Vladimir Putin for Inauguration

Some Capitol Hill residents who didn’t vote for Donald Trump are drinking away their sorrows this week at a local pop-up bar that has cutouts of the incoming U.S. president and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before the election, Barrel in Capitol Hill turned its basement level into a Donald Trump-themed pop-up, offering drinks specials such as “grab them by the ---.” This week, the pop-up returns with an international twist.

“We decided to go with a Russian motif theme for the inauguration instead,” Mike Haigis, general manager of Barrel’s Restaurant, told FOXBusiness.com. “You’re going to see a lot of Russian flags, a Vladimir Putin cutout next to a Donald Trump cutout.”

Haigis said he first developed the Trump pop-up themed bar to make fun of the then-GOP-nominee’s infamous moments on the campaign trail, the outrageous drink specials are listed on oversized menus for “small hands.”

“It was a really big success. It was positioned against [Trump], but not really that pointed,” said Haigis. “It was so popular. We had lines out the door. People loved it.”

More than 90 percent of the city’s electorate voted for Hillary Clinton in November. This time around, the bar is serving a wide range of Russian vodkas and beers, with one drink called “This Drink Costs $29 at The Trump Hotel.

One patron at the bar told FOXBusiness.com they aren’t anti-Trump, they just wanted to come and have some fun.

“We thought it was pretty funny to be here and see all the anti-Trump and pro-Trump. It’s fun, it’s interesting, it’s different,” said the customer. “We’re not anti-Trump at all. It’s cool, it’s just a different decor that we won’t see any other time.”